In class, you'll do lots of mini pulses while in a squat or lunge, for example. It's so important not to hold your breath—even if that's exactly what you want to do, says Lina Belkin , Chief Training Officer at The Barre Code . For example, take lunge pulses. When you pulse down-down-down, you want to exhale-exhale-exhale. (The inhale will naturally come along). On isometric holds, another staple of barre classes (where you are holding one position until you shake), you may again hold your breath because you don't know if you can keep going, says Belkin. Instead, during the hold you want to inhale deeply, filling up your belly and then exhale by pulling your belly up and in.