4 Delicious Recipes That Cook In No Time
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Food
4 Delicious Recipes That Cook In No Time
Wholesome meals that won't take you hours.
Wholesome meals that won't take you hours.
More
Andrew Weil, MD
October 27, 2015
1 of 5
Ditte Isager
Tasty, healthy, fast
Looking for nutritious, delicious meals you can whip up quick? Wellness guru Andrew Weil, MD, shares some favorites.
RELATED:
23 Easy, Low-Fat Dinners
Advertisement
2 of 5
Photo: Ditte Isager
Quick Bison Bolognese
Bison is lower in calories—but higher in iron—than standard ground beef.
Ingredients:
Onion, celery, carrot, ground bison, crushed tomatoes, cinnamon, black pepper, tomato paste, red wine, olive oil, red pepper flakes, sea salt, dried tagliatelle or fettuccine, parsley, Parmesan
Calories:
522
Try this recipe:
Quick Bison Bolognese
3 of 5
Photo: Ditte Isager
Easy Eggs in a Cup
Spinach and egg yolks have lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health. The fat in the yolks helps your body absorb the nutrients more easily.
Ingredients:
Baby spinach, Parmesan, eggs, black pepper, onion, garlic, olive oil, crushed red pepper flakes, sea salt, nutmeg
Calories:
152
Try this recipe:
Easy Eggs in a Cup
Advertisement
4 of 5
Photo: Ditte Isager
Andy's Anytime Tofu Scramble
Stick to extra-firm tofu; firm, medium-firm, soft, or silken will fall apart.
Ingredients:
Red bell pepper, tofu, grapeseed oil, onion, garlic, turmeric, cumin, sea salt, cayenne pepper, corn tortillas, avocado, salsa
Calories:
205
Try this recipe:
Andy's Anytime Tofu Scramble
Advertisement
5 of 5
Photo: Ditte Isager
Broiled Halibut With Green Harissa
Herb power: Cilantro and parsley are packed with vitamins A and C, as well as vitamin K, a key nutrient for bone density.
Ingredients:
Halibut filets, grapeseed oil, jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, coriander, sea salt
Calories:
319
Try this recipe:
Broiled Halibut With Green Harissa
You May Like
Food
24 Healthy Fish Recipes
Food
23 Easy, Low-Fat Dinners
Food
25 No-Cook Recipes
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up