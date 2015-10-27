6 Superfood Sides for Thanksgiving

Add a nutritious kick to your Thanksgiving feast.
Take some familiar foods you already love and give them the star treatment. The result: Your Thanksgiving dinner goes from calorie bomb to scrumptiously healthy gourmet feast.
Mushrooms are one of the few plant sources of vitamin D—key during months when we spend less time outside.
Ingredients: Quinoa, kale, assorted mushrooms, onion, garlic, vegetable or chicken broth, black pepper, olive oil, butter, salt, celery, eggs, feta, parsley, rosemary, thyme, pecans
Calories: 206
Try this recipe: Kale-Quinoa Stuffing