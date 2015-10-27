6 Superfood Sides for Thanksgiving

Make a healthier plate

Take some familiar foods you already love and give them the star treatment. The result: Your Thanksgiving dinner goes from calorie bomb to scrumptiously healthy gourmet feast.

Cauliflower Gratin

Cauliflower can help ward off cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Plus, one serving packs 80% of your daily vitamin C.

Ingredients: Cauliflower, olive oil, leeks, salt and pepper, flour, chicken broth, half-and-half, pecorino Romano, whole-wheat bread crumbs, horseradish, proscuitto

Calories: 243

Try this recipe: Cauliflower Gratin
Roasted Squash Salad

Loaded with nutrients, chard and mustard greens can help fight cancer and heart disease. Look for baby versions, which are more tender and milder-flavored.

Ingredients: Butternut squash, olive oil, maple syrup, cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, chili powder, salt, cumin, cayenne, pumpkin seeds, winter salad greens, dried cranberries

Calories: 306

Try this recipe: Roasted Squash Salad
Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole

Sweet potatoes are a great source of potassium, an important mineral that balances out excess sodium in our diets (especially from rich holiday meals) and can help keep blood pressure in check.

Ingredients: Sweet potatoes, molasses, cinnamon, salt, allspice, nutmeg, eggs, butter, red and green apples, almonds

Calories: 206

Try this recipe: Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole
Roasted Carrots With Citrus Dressing

Just one provides more than double your daily vitamin A, and one study found that the vitamin can direct immune cells to battle infection.

Ingredients: Carrots, shallots, olive oil, cumin, salt, black pepper, orange juice, lime juice, cilantro, pistachios

Calories: 103

Try this recipe: Roasted Carrots With Citrus Dressing
Bacony Beet Greens

Beet greens give kale a run for its nutritional money—they're brimming with essential nutrients, including fiber, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, C, and K.

Ingredients: Bacon, red onion, salt, garlic, red pepper flakes, beet greens, pomegranate juice, dates, balsamic vinegar

Calories: 147

Try this recipe: Bacony Beet Greens
Kale-Quinoa Stuffing

Mushrooms are one of the few plant sources of vitamin D—key during months when we spend less time outside.

Ingredients: Quinoa, kale, assorted mushrooms, onion, garlic, vegetable or chicken broth, black pepper, olive oil, butter, salt, celery, eggs, feta, parsley, rosemary, thyme, pecans

Calories: 206

Try this recipe: Kale-Quinoa Stuffing

