7 Celebs Who've Said Goodbye to Breast Implants

The un-boob job

Breast implants were once ever-present in Hollywood, and even among non-famous women. Between 2000 and 2006, the procedure's popularity rose by 55%. But after decades of steady growth, the pumped-up breast trend appears to be deflating. What experts refer to as "explant" procedures jumped by nearly 10% from 2010 to 2014 as augmentations fell by about 3%, per data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). Last year, nearly 24,000 women—most between 30 and 54—kissed their fake breasts good-bye, Hollywood's elite included.



Here, seven celebrities who once chose to get plastic surgery share why they went back under the knife to return to their natural look.