2 of 19 Getty Images

Water

You may lose access to drinking water during a natural disaster—it could be compromised through contamination, or could be cut off completely. The average person needs 1 gallon of water per day, and that can be more depending on your age, physical activity level, and overall health. You'll also need more in hot weather. Stock up on at least a three-day supply per person in your home.



Be sure to fill your bathtub, too: If your water is shut off, you can use the water in your tub to flush your toilet manually by pouring some in the bowl.