4 Addicting Snacks That Are Actually Good for You

Chocolate-drizzled bars, bacon popcorn: These decadent noshes are addictive, but that's OK—because they're really good for you. Each recipe is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants. And unlike many store-bought snacks, these light bites will leave you satisfied and full until your next meal.
2 of 5Jacqui Small
Herby Edamame Dip With Buckwheat Crackers
Buckwheat groats are packed with protein, along with zinc, copper, manganese, and magnesium. Find them with the whole grains at the supermarket or in health-food stores.
Ingredients: Buckwheat groats, brown rice protein powder, pink peppercorns, black mustard seeds or yellow seeds, olive oil, edamame, Greek yogurt, mint, cilantro, sea salt and pepper