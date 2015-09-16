4 Exercises to Lose Your Gut and Boost Your Butt

When women come to see me, the two places they always want to tackle first are the core and glutes. And I get it. Once you transform those areas, you notice other body bonuses, including smaller, firmer thighs (translation: less cellulite). Working the core and glutes simultaneously, as you will with the workout on the next page, cuts down on the amount of time you need to spend at the gym. Here's why: You're toning the areas from multiple angles at once. Each move requires you to kneel or get into a plank, which engages the core, specifically the transverse abdominis. (This muscle is basically a built-in pair of Spanx that holds in your gut.) You also raise, kick or twist your leg, ensuring that you lift and shape your, um, assets. It's the perfect combination to help you score the body you've always wanted—all you have to do is put in the work.