And start early, if possible; research shows that kids' food preferences don't change much from ages 2 or 3 to age 8. If you're introducing a food like broccoli into your child's diet , go easy at first. "Just because they don't eat it the first time doesn't mean they won't eat it the second or third time," says Tindall. Just don't make your child sit at the table until that broccoli is gone. "Then it becomes a ‘ punishment food ,'" she says. Instead, tell your child that she doesn't have to finish it now, but will have to eat it for a snack if she's hungry later. Another strategy: Arrange the food into a fun pattern on your child's plates. One study in the journalfound that kids ate twice as much fruit when it was skewered onto cocktail sticks and stuck to a watermelon.