Vegetarians and vegans tend to be thinner than meat-eaters, according to a 2013 study of nearly 72,000 adults published in the. That said, cutting out meat isn't a surefire solution to slim down. "The problem with vegetarian , especially strict vegan, is that there is a much more limited choice of high-protein foods," says Dr. Quebbemann. "High-protein foods are extremely filling and satisfying, so they actually help you eat fewer calories." For this reason, newly meat-free eaters end up eating many more calories than they would if they included some dairy or fish in their diets, he adds. Plus, it can be hard to get vitamin B12 from an animal product-free diet. So if you do go vegan , be sure to make plant-based proteins like beans, nuts, and soy 30% of your total calorie intake, and look for vitamin B12-fortified foods.