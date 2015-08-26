9 of 11 Getty Images

Hoarders become socially isolated

If a loved one stops inviting you over to their home, they could be embarrassed by the clutter. "They may meet you at the end of the driveway but not allow you to come inside," says Paxton. "Sometimes you can look toward the top of the windows and see boxes and other items stacked up." There may be no place to sit or visit comfortably. In addition, children of hoarders often won't bring home friends because the mess embarrasses them.