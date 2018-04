9 Probiotic Foods That Aren't Yogurt

Native to Russia, this fermented grain drink is traditionally made by adding yeast to brown bread that's been soaked in water. The kvass at your local health-food store is likely made from beets or carrots instead of bread. So in addition to probiotics, kvass has all the vitamins in fresh-pressed beet or carrot juice but with a fraction of the sugar, owing to its carb-hungry microbes. (For example, Zukay Beet Kvass contains just 4 grams of sugar per 6-ounce serving, while commercial beet-juice blends typically have more than twice that.) Can't handle drinking it straight? Try adding small amounts to salad dressing or using it in no-cook recipes (cooking kills the good bugs) in place of vinegar.