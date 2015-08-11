Tear 10 oz. of baby kale into pieces. In a large, deep skillet, heat 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil over medium-high heat. Add 4 sliced large garlic cloves; sauté until just beginning to turn golden, about 1 minutes. Stir in a scant 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper. Add kale; cook, tossing for 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup water; cover, reduce heat to medium and steam until kale is just tender, about 4 minutes. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Transfer to a bowl; let cool completely.