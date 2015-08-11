These key foods are all you need to head off weekday "Ack, what's for dinner?" stress. Covered and refrigerated, the kale and lentils will keep for five days, and the tomatoes for four days.
Advertisement
2 of 9Getty Images
Cook kale
Tear 10 oz. of baby kale into pieces. In a large, deep skillet, heat 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil over medium-high heat. Add 4 sliced large garlic cloves; sauté until just beginning to turn golden, about 1 minutes. Stir in a scant 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper. Add kale; cook, tossing for 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup water; cover, reduce heat to medium and steam until kale is just tender, about 4 minutes. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Transfer to a bowl; let cool completely.
In a large bowl, whisk together 3 Tbsp. each fresh lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil, 3/4 tsp. sugar, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt and a generous grind of black pepper. Add 2 pints halved grape tomatoes, 1 minced large shallot and 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme; toss well. Transfer to a sealable container.
Advertisement
4 of 9Getty Images
Dress lentils
In a large bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup each balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil, 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard, 1 tsp. kosher salt and a generous grind of black pepper. Gently break apart two 17-oz. (or four 9-oz.) packages steamed lentils; fold into vinaigrette until thoroughly combined. Transfer to a sealable container.
For a creamy pulse-based dinner, you can't go wrong with this 5-ingredient dish. Thanks to superfoods like lentils and kale, it'll keep you full and satisfied with 11 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein.