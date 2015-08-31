The trick to adding more greens (and reds, yellows and oranges) to your diet? Produce prep. Having clean, chopped, and peeled veggies on-hand takes the guess work out of healthy snacking. These seven nifty kitchen tools will make it easier to get your recommended nine servings of vegetables every day.
Originally created as a woodworking tool, this kitchen favorite grates citrus fruits extra smoothly thanks to lots of closely spaced little holes. It also works well on garlic, ginger, hard cheeses and chocolate.