7 Kitchen Tools That Make Eating Veggies So Much More Fun

Downing lots of produce is a snap with these genius tools.

Beth Lipton
August 31, 2015
1 of 7 Victor Prado

Go heavy on the veggies

The trick to adding more greens (and reds, yellows and oranges) to your diet? Produce prep. Having clean, chopped, and peeled veggies on-hand takes the guess work out of healthy snacking. These seven nifty kitchen tools will make it easier to get your recommended nine servings of vegetables every day.

2 of 7 Amazon.com

Progressive Prepworks Collapsible Salad Spinner

($26; amazon.com)

For anyone who's ever resisted getting a spinner because it's a space hog: This 3-quart BPA-free version collapses for storage and doubles as a colander. And you can serve greens in the bowl.

3 of 7 Amazon.com

Tawashi Vegetable Brush

($8; amazon.com)

Forget vegetable washes—all you need is this quirky brush with eco- friendly bristles. Now you can leave the peels on toughies like potatoes—and keep all that fiber.

4 of 7 Amazon.com

Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler

($6; amazon.com)

Besides removing peels, use this to create flat noodles out of zucchini and other vegetables. Works for lefties, too.

5 of 7 Amazon.com

Oxo Serrated Peeler

($9; amazon.com)

Stainless-steel serrated blades make quick work of peeling soft items like peaches and tomatoes—much faster and easier than blanching in boiling water.

6 of 7 Amazon.com

Innovee Home Lemon Squeezer

($20; amazon.com)

Get out every last drop of juice with this heavy-duty number. The large bowl accommodates many citrus sizes, and since it's stainless steel, it won't rust, or peel like enamel squeezers can.

7 of 7 Amazon.com

Microplane Classic Zester/Grater

($10; amazon.com)

Originally created as a woodworking tool, this kitchen favorite grates citrus fruits extra smoothly thanks to lots of closely spaced little holes. It also works well on garlic, ginger, hard cheeses and chocolate.

