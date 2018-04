Try this recipe: Spicy Pineapple-Greens Popsicle

A frozen treat that only has 32 calories? Yes, it exists! This popsicle is packed with good-for-you ingredients like bananas, pineapple, and hydrating coconut water. But fair warning: it's both sweet and spicy. Be sure to remove all the seeds and white membrane from the jalepeno to keep the heat in check.

Ingredients: Zest and juice of one lime, banana, fresh or frozen cubed pineapple, jalapeno, coconut water, salt, pure vanilla extract

Calories: 32