You probably wouldn't hesitate to call in sick if you had the flu . But would you take a day off when your stress levels have catapulted into the stratosphere? For many of us, the answer is no. In a 2011 survey of 1,546 people by the American Psychological Association, about one-third of respondents said they typically feel tense or stressed out during their workday. And despite that nearly all of us need an occasional break, many rarely take a vacation day because they worry that others will look down on them, says Paula Davis-Laack , PhD, author of. Sky-high stress at work won't just lead to burnout—it can also bring on stomach issues , trouble sleeping, headaches, and more, according to a 2011 review by researchers from the University of South Florida. On average, Americans get 14 days of vacation a year, but use only 10 of them. How do you know when you've reached a breaking point and it might be time to cash in your chips? Read on for 10 signs that you and your workplace need a little time off.