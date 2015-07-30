Gallbladder Problems: Everything You Need to Know

Gallbladder polyps are growths on the inside of the gallbladder wall show up on ultrasounds, often when doctors are investigating unrelated problems. Most of the time, they're nothing to worry about. But people with big polyps have a higher risk of developing gallbladder cancer, Dr. Silverman says: "I would emphasize that these are very large polyps, not tiny ones." As a preventative measure, your doctor may recommend gallbladder removal.