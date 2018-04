Who doesn't love picnics and barbecues? Thing is, if you don't practice safe food preparation, outdoor eating can also set the stage for foodborne illness. Every year approximately 1 in 6 Americans gets sick, and 128,000 are hospitalized from foodborne diseases, according to the CDC. Among 31 known pathogens, most deaths occur from Salmonella, Toxoplasma, Listeria, and norovirus.

RELATED: 8 Ways to Prevent Food Poisoning

"The rule of thumb is that no food should be left out for four total hours," says Amy Goodson, RD, a dietitian at Ben Hogan Sports Medicine in Fort Worth, Texas. "This refers to not just four hours at a time, but four accumulated hours." The following foods are most likely to ruin your good time.