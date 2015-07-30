How to Treat 8 Common Injuries at Home

4 of 9 Getty Images

You sliced your hand open

Grab a clean towel and press hard on the wound for 5 to 10 minutes with your hand elevated. When the bleeding stops, hold your hand under running water. Then apply an antibiotic ointment or cream and a bandage.



Warning: Don't peek! If you release pressure in the first five minutes, you should restart the clock.



Seek help if the bleeding doesn't stop, the wound is gaping or it's more than 1/2 inch long or spans a joint.