How to Treat 8 Common Injuries at Home

Quick—what's the best way to treat a burn? Or a sliced finger? Or a bad blow to the head?The immediate steps you take in an emergency —whether you're miles deep in the wilderness or just a few blocks from a hospital—can be crucial. "If you're not prepared, you'll feel stressed, and stress leads to poor decisions," says Reggie Bennett, founder of the Mountain Shepherd Wilderness Survival School in Catawba, Va. But that doesn't mean you need to scour a medical text. Just focus now on learning what's most important. Here's our guide to treating 8 common injuries