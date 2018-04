Get Rock-Star Arms Right Now

The arms are notoriously difficult to sculpt. (You didn't think it was going to be easy, did you?) The problem: Most traditional workouts focus on the biceps and triceps. Instead, to get your arms in great shape for tank-top season and keep them looking amazing throughout your life, you need to do three things: use dynamic movements, recruit your chest and upper-back muscles and work those arms to exhaustion. This trifecta of strategies will totally trim and tone you from wrist to shoulder—and have you waving bye-bye to flimsy arms (and bat wings!) for good.