Get Rock-Star Arms Right Now

Tracy Anderson reveals her secret recipe for strength and definition.

Tracy Anderson
June 18, 2015
Sculpt amazing arms

The arms are notoriously difficult to sculpt. (You didn't think it was going to be easy, did you?) The problem: Most traditional workouts focus on the biceps and triceps. Instead, to get your arms in great shape for tank-top season and keep them looking amazing throughout your life, you need to do three things: use dynamic movements, recruit your chest and upper-back muscles and work those arms to exhaustion. This trifecta of strategies will totally trim and tone you from wrist to shoulder—and have you waving bye-bye to flimsy arms (and bat wings!) for good.

Get started

Most of these exercises involve punching. This move requires you to work against your core as you extend your arm out, while also challenging your back and shoulders—plus, all those quick, constant movements engage your brain to ensure you aren't just mindlessly going through the motions. Do this series six days a week, and remember to add in 30 to 60 minutes of cardio.

Do the sequence twice, switching arms the second time through moves 3 and 4.

Squat and Punch

Start with feet wider than hip-width apart, holding a 3-pound dumbbell in each hand at hip level. Bend knees, lowering torso forward while pushing hips back to squat down (A). Punch arms overhead as you return to standing (B). Repeat 30 times.

Pro tip: Do not arch your back.

Overhead Double Punch

Start with feet wider than hip-width apart, holding a 3-pound dumbbell in each hand, elbows bent out to sides (A). Extend arms straight overhead, punching with power (B). Return to start and repeat. Do 30 reps.

Pro tip: Be sure to push through your full range of motion.

Upper Cut and Forward Punch

Start with feet wider than hip-width apart, holding a 3-pound dumbbell in each hand at hip level. Keeping elbow bent, punch right arm up and across body toward left shoulder (A). Return to start, then punch right arm forward (B). Return to start. Do 30 reps.

Pro tip: Shift your weight with each punch.

Side Dip and High Lift

Start with feet wider than hip-width apart, holding both 3-pound dumbbells in right hand. Shift weight onto right foot, reaching diagonally down toward the floor (A). Shift weight back to left foot, lifting right arm as you bend right knee and bring leg up and in to the left (B). Return to "A." Repeat 30 times.

