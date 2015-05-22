Here's the secret to losing weight with a lot less effort: Fill up on healthy foods that can do a lot more than just feed your belly. You can burn up to 300 extra calories every day just eating foods that stoke your metabolism. Protein, fiber, healthy carbs, and good-for-you fats turn up your body's fat-burning power and help you feel full all day long.
Here are nine delicious recipes to get you started. These dishes contain fat-burning superfoods that will help you slim down and keep the weight off.
This chicken recipe serves up a heaping dose of protein from the chicken, which keeps you satisfied and helps you build more muscle. The summer succotash on the side is made with lima beans, which are rich in fiber in addition to protein.
To rev up your engine and speed up your calorie burn, try this salmon noodle bowl recipe. The omega-3 fatty acids from the salmon and avocado will help you build calorie-burning muscles. The veggies and noodles are high in belly-filling fiber that make it easier to maintain a healthy weight.
You only need three ingredients and five minutes of prep time for this simple snack. It has banana, an excellent source of resistant starch; almond butter, which is filled with heart-healthy monounsaturated fat; and fiber-rich rye bread to keep you satisfied. It's a great, nutrition-packed option for breakfast or an afternoon snack.
For a healthy snack that will fill you up between meals, try this recipe for tuna and white bean crostino. It has nearly 4 grams of resistant starch, which helps your body burn fat. Plus, with just a few simple ingredients, you can prepare this snack in minutes.
Ingredients: Canned tuna, white beans, lemon, fresh parsley, salt, pepper, whole-wheat country bread, Fontina cheese
This easy chicken sandwich packed with veggies is the perfect power snack. The fresh vegetables boost your energy, and the chicken helps you burn calories by forcing your body to work harder to digest it. It's a powerful combination of ingredients that can fill you up and slim you down all at the same time.
Ingredients: Baby spinach, cooked chicken, sliced red bell pepper, low-fat Italian vinaigrette, whole-grain pita
Do you feel sluggish, tired, and overextended? The cure is green tea, which has a host of health benefits, such as boosting your metabolism and strengthening the immune system. It's the main ingredient in this powerful, calorie-burning green tea smoothie.
Forget fattening store-bought dips, and make your own healthy recipe at home. This sunflower lentil spread is simple to put together, and pairs beautifully with pita bread. The main ingredient is lentils, a powerhouse provider of resistant starch.
For one of the healthiest meals you can put on a plate, try this salad with raw kale, grapefruit and toasted hazelnuts. Kale, the ultimate superfood, is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, while grapefruit protects your heart, smooths your skin, and suppresses your appetite.
Ingredients: Pink grapefruit, red onion, lemon, plain yogurt, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper, lacinato kale or baby kale leaves, toasted hazelnuts
Who doesn't love pancakes? This recipe for blueberry oat pancakes with maple yogurt makes it easy to enjoy your favorite breakfast, guilt-free. Just one serving packs 26 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and a powerful dose of antioxidants.