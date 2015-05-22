Here's the secret to losing weight with a lot less effort: Fill up on healthy foods that can do a lot more than just feed your belly. You can burn up to 300 extra calories every day just eating foods that stoke your metabolism. Protein, fiber, healthy carbs, and good-for-you fats turn up your body's fat-burning power and help you feel full all day long.



Here are nine delicious recipes to get you started. These dishes contain fat-burning superfoods that will help you slim down and keep the weight off.



Watch the video: 8 Healthy 15-Minute Meals