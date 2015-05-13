5 Skincare Tricks to Look Better in a Bikini

4 of 6 Getty Images

Fight the fuzz

You should shave at the end of your shower, when skin is softest and hair follicles are loose. Dermatologists agree that it's worth it to use shaving cream for a layer of protection against nicks. To get the closest cut, run the razor in the direction of hair growth, then against it. Another benefit of the back-and-forth technique: Fuzz will grow in much thinner, Dr. Bowe says. If you're prone to irritation and bumps, try this trick from Ellen Marmur, MD, a dermatologist in New York City: Before bed, apply a light layer of body oil to your legs, underarms, bikini line or wherever you plan on shaving in the morning. This will hydrate hair so it readily slides off.