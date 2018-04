There's nothing quite like biting into those first juicy summer strawberries, especially when you think about all the fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin C each bright-red berry holds. Here's the catch: To get the full spectrum of health benefits, you want to avoid cutting them for as long as possible. Kristy Del Coro, senior culinary nutritionist for SPE Certified, explains that certain nutrients—especially vitamin C—are sensitive to light and oxygen. When you cut into strawberries, you're exposing more cells to those nutrient-deteriorating elements. "That said, if the convenience of pre-cut produce makes the difference between you consuming fruits and vegetables or not, it's still a better option than not eating them at all," she says. "Frozen produce actually retains a lot of nutrients, and it's better for you than eating an out-of-season fruit or vegetable that's traveled a great distance or hasn't been allowed to fully ripen."