12 Breakfast Recipes You Can Eat for Dinner

Rethink your traditional mealtime recipes and have pancakes or frittatas at night.

More
Beth Lipton
May 18, 2015
1 of 13 Getty Images

Everyone loves breakfast for dinner

Demand for all-day breakfast in restaurants is up (7 out of 10 people want it, according to a recent survey by the National Restaurant Association). Until more eateries offer it, here are some delicious, healthy options you can make yourself when the nighttime craving for morning foods hits.
Advertisement
2 of 13 Travis Rathbone

Scallion, Mint, and Feta Omelet

This Mediterranean meal comes together quick. Fresh mint and salty feta make a flavorful combo, while optional pine nuts add crunch. Toss a quick salad on the side.

Ingredients: Olive oil, scallions, eggs, fresh mint, ground black pepper, feta, pine nuts (optional)

Calories: 397

Try this recipe: Scallion, Mint and Feta Omelet

Watch the video: 5 Fast, Easy Breakfasts  
3 of 13 Travis Rathbone

Bacon and Jalapeno Egg Sandwich

Spice things up with a handheld egg option. Turkey bacon, spicy jalapeños, and cilantro give this a south-of-the-border spin. (Remove the jalapeño seeds if you prefer it milder.)

Ingredients: Turkey bacon, English muffin, cooking spray, egg, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, pepper, jalapeño, red onion, tomato, cilantro

Calories: 313

Try this recipe: Bacon and Jalapeño Egg Sandwich

RELATED: The 20 Best Foods to Eat for Breakfast
Advertisement
4 of 13 Jim Bathie

Broccoli and Feta Omelet with Toast

On your own for supper? This recipe is perfect for one. It's loaded with good-for-you broccoli (use frozen to save time, if you like), and with the rye toast, it's a complete meal.

Ingredients: Cooking spray, broccoli, eggs, feta cheese, dried dill, rye bread

Calories: 390

Try this recipe: Broccoli & Feta Omelet with Toast
Advertisement
5 of 13 Jim Franco

Linguine Frittata with Greens

If you can't decide between breakfast for dinner and pasta, don't worry: This hearty recipe combines both. Collard greens are loaded with vitamins A and C plus iron and calcium, and two cheeses make it feel indulgent.

Ingredients: Cooking spray, butter, leek, eggs or egg substitute, egg whites, 1% low-fat milk, Parmesan cheese, dried oregano, kosher or table salt, ground black pepper, cooked linguine, frozen collard greens, part-skim mozzarella cheese

Calories: 330

Try this recipe: Linguine Frittata With Greens
Advertisement
6 of 13 Yuhnee Kim

Goldilox Scrambled Eggs

Get your omega-3s on with a classic combo: Smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives, and eggs. It's served on whole-wheat toast, so all you need to make it a meal is a green vegetable (we love it with quick-sauteéd spinach). Dinner's ready in 20 minutes.

Ingredients: Eggs, salt, pepper, butter, 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, Nova Scotia salmon, whole-wheat bread, fresh chives

Calories: 145

Try this recipe: Goldilox Scrambled Eggs

RELATED: The Best Fat-Burning Breakfast Recipes
Advertisement
7 of 13 Yuhnee Kim

Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata

Packaged sliced exotic mushrooms make quick work of this meal. Plus, they're loaded with nutrients, including immunity-boosting compounds that may help fight allergies.

Ingredients: Olive oil, mushrooms, asparagus, eggs, dried chives, fresh parsley, salt, ground black pepper, pecorino Romano cheese

Calories: 129

Try this recipe: Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata

RELATED: Brunch Fever? 25 Recipes That Wow
Advertisement
8 of 13 Travis Rathbone

PB&B Pancakes

Peanut butter and bananas make these pancakes both kid-friendly and hearty. If you have any leftovers, wrap them in plastic wrap in twos, place them in a freezer bag, and freeze. Then you can stick them in the toaster oven for a quick breakfast (or another dinner).

Ingredients: Flour, baking soda, salt, buttermilk, eggs, butter, peanut butter, bananas, lingonberry jam, maple syrup

Calories: 368

Try this recipe: PB&B Pancakes

RELATED: 9 New Pancake Recipes
Advertisement
9 of 13 Jim Bathie

Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt

Rolled oats and cottage cheese bump up the nutrition in these pancakes (eat three and you'll take in 6 grams of fiber and 26 grams of protein). Sweet blueberries pack in the antioxidants; use frozen if fresh are out of season.

Ingredients: Old-fashion rolled oats, low-fat cottage cheese, eggs, vanilla extract, blueberries, cooking spray, plain Greek-style low-fat yogurt, maple syrup

Calories: 410

Try this recipe: Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt

Watch the video: Fat-Burning Recipe: Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt  
Advertisement
10 of 13 Beatriz Decosta

Four-Grain Flapjacks

Barley and whole-wheat flours join oats and cornmeal to make these satisfying, healthy-carb-filled pancakes. Buttermilk lends tang; as an alternative, you could use 2 cups of plain yogurt with 1/2 cup of regular milk.

Ingredients: Barley flour, whole-wheat flour, regular oats, stone-ground yellow cornmeal, baking soda, baking powder, salt, nonfat buttermilk, maple syrup, butter, eggs, cooking spray

Calories: 247

Try this recipe: Four-Grain Flapjacks

Watch the video: How to Make Mess-Free Pancakes  
Advertisement
11 of 13 Yuhnee Kim

Pumpkin Waffles with Maple-Walnut Syrup

Canned pumpkin makes these autumnal waffles an anytime treat. No need to tell everyone how healthy they are: Fiber-rich pumpkin is loaded with vitamin A, which boosts immunity, boosts eye health, and can help keep your skin radiant. Walnuts add omega-3s.

Ingredients: Flour, cornstarch, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ground ginger, ground cloves, eggs, low-fat buttermilk, canned pumpkin, brown sugar, canola oil, unsalted butter, walnuts, maple syrup, powdered sugar

Calories: 382

Try this recipe: Pumpkin Waffles With Maple-Walnut Syrup
Advertisement
12 of 13 Travis Rathbone

Banana and Brown Rice Breakfast Pudding

Rice pudding for dinner? Sure! When it's made with brown rice, unsweetened almond milk, and creamy bananas, rice pudding can be a satisfying supper. The cinnamon in this rich recipe boosts heart health and helps regulate blood sugar.

Ingredients: Brown rice, unsweetened almond milk, cinnamon stick, sugar, vanilla extract, salt, bananas

Calories: 181

Try this recipe: Banana and Brown Rice Breakfast Pudding
Advertisement
13 of 13 Plamen Petkov

Breakfast Bulgur Porridge

Bulgur isn't just for tabbouleh; sit down to a bowl of this fiber-rich porridge for a comforting evening meal. Dried cherries and apricots add sweetness, while sliced almonds lend crunch. Change up the fruits and nuts to suit your taste, if you like (chopped toasted pecans or hazelnuts would be tasty).

Ingredients: Low-fat (1%) milk, bulgur, dried cherries, salt, dried apricots, sliced almonds

Calories: 340

Try this recipe: Breakfast Bulgur Porridge

RELATED: 4 Awesome Oatmeal Alternatives

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up