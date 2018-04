Whether you’re walking, running, or playing fetch with your four-legged friend, getting outside and breaking a sweat (or, in your dog’s case, a pant) is a great way to keep you both healthy and happy. “Dogs need exercise just as much exercise as people, if not more,” says Angi Aramburu, a group fitness instructor and founder of Go Fetch Run, a bootcamp for dogs and their owners. “If you can combine your dog’s exercise time with your own, you can save time and kill two birds with one stone.”



With fitness gear made just for pet-and-human workouts, getting fit with your dog has never been easier or more fun. We asked dog behavior and health experts for their favorite products, and tips on how to use them.