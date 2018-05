4 of 6

Basal cell carcinoma

What You'll See: There are several forms, including some that are shiny, pink and molelike and others that form open sores. They usually occur on parts of the body exposed to the sun: face, ears, scalp, shoulders, back of the neck, hands, arms and legs.



What's the Risk? With nearly 3 million cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year, it's the most common form of skin cancer. Luckily, it rarely becomes life-threatening. But don't ignore it—if not treated promptly, it can grow into nearby bones and tissue and cause disfiguration.