The Summer Body Tone-Up Workout

Skimped on workouts and now you're not ready to unwrap that sarong? Don't panic. "Forget the 'I messed up!' mentality," Tracy urges. "That negative inner dialogue causes undue stress on the body, which can trigger hormonal changes that could affect your metabolic system." And that could spell disaster when it comes to getting your body in top form. Instead, take a deep breath, then dive into this total-body sculpting series. Do it six times a week, pairing the exercises with 30 minutes of cardio, for a trimmer, firmer you.Do all moves on one side first, then the other.