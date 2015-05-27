6 Ways Your Mobile Devices Are Hurting Your Body

5 of 8 Brown Bird Design

The treadmill lean

You know the position: You're cruising on the treadmill, craning your neck to watch the TV.



How it's hurting you: Angling your neck up to look at a screen on the wall can throw off your balance. "That in turn can place higher demand on your joints, muscles, ligaments and bones, causing them to fatigue faster," says Jonathan R. Jezequel, director of physical therapy at NYSportsMed in New York City. "When our muscles are fatigued, they no longer reliably do what we think they are doing, so what we perceive as good form may in reality be poor form." And moving this way for a while can contribute to running injuries like ITB friction syndrome, where the iliotibial band rubs up against the side of the knee, or patellofemoral pain syndrome, which happens when the cartilage under the kneecap wears down. Not to mention, twisting to one side to watch a screen will stress muscles on the opposite side of the body, potentially leading to muscle strains in the back, Jezequel adds.



Fix it now: Love catching up on your favorite shows while you work out? Opt for a treadmill with a built-in screen if possible, which will keep your gaze straight ahead, Collie suggests. If your gym has only hanging TVs, choose a machine that's directly in line with the screen.