Stack your playlist the optimal way and you'll unknowingly work harder . Researchers at Brunel University London who teamed with Spotify discovered that rap music with 120 to 140 beats per minute has the best tempo for running. "There's a beat every time your foot strikes the ground, so without realizing it, you'll pick up the pace and try to match the beat," says Kira Stokes, an instructor at BFX Studio in New York City. Hip-hop scored higher than rock because of the frequent tempo changes that can mess with your rhythm and make you push more often.