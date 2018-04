You may have prayed for your pimples to go away when you were in high school, but the sad truth is that most adults still deal with blemishes from time to time. And if you feel like a zit only pops up when you don't have any store-bought acne treatments on hand, you're not alone. That's why we asked dermatologists for their favorite home remedies for pimples. These treatments use ingredients you probably already have on hand in your kitchen or medicine cabinet.