4 Ultimate Booty-Boosting Exercises

Let's clear something up: A beautiful butt is not dependant on just your basic lunges and squats. There are so many exercises that are much more dynamic (like the sculptors on the next page) and that will actually hoist your bum higher and firm you up a lot faster back there. (They'll also help you get that "boom" my client J.Lo has been singing about recently!)The important thing is to find exercises that target the deep six muscles—the piriformis, gemellus superior, obturator internus, gemellus inferior, obturator externus and quadratus femoris. Located underneath the glute, these small muscles not only strengthen your backside but are responsible for pulling everything back there in and up. Without them, you may succeed in stopping the dreaded jiggle, but you'll never get uplift.