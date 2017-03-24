The Best Facial Wash for Your Skin Type

You already know that not washing your face before bed can irritate your skin, clog your pores, and bring on acne breakouts. Another habit that won't do you any favors: using the wrong facial wash. Whether your face is on the oily side or unbearably dry, it's important to realize that just picking up any old product at the drugstore isn't going to help. That said, we know the endless number of face washes out there doesn't make things easy. That's why we consulted expert dermatologists to help round up the best new formulas tailored to your specific skin woes. Trust us, one of these seven cleansers is bound to be the best facial wash for you, keeping your skin looking clean, fresh, and beautiful for days to come.