7 Cute Sneakers and Running Shoes for Spring

Tried! Tested! Loved! Seven super-functional kicks that look snazzy, too.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
March 18, 2015
Shoe in

Spring training (aka toning up for bikini season) is upon us. Now that the weather's warmer, you can once again take your exercise back outdoors. Lace up with one of these editor-picked sneakers or running shoes. These seven stunners will help you hit your stride in no time.
Cush city

Found: a sneaker for all your favorite plyometric moves. Hexagonal pods on the sole of the Nike Zoom Fit Agility ($130; nordstrom.com) not only absorb impact but also return energy to your foot to fight fatigue.
Wild card

Small lugs along the sole's outer rim paired with larger ones in the center allow the Brooks Cascadia 10 ($120; rei.com) to maneuver between packed gravel, dusty roads and muddy paths. Plus, a special "rock plate" shields your foot from injury.
Holy hybrid

Flexibility (giving you greater foot mobility) mixed with just enough underfoot padding helps the Topo Halsa ($110; topoathletic.com) handle everything from sprints to power lifts.
Perfect form

A neutral runner, the Saucony Zealot ($130; zappos.com) wins major fit points. The plush mesh inner sleeve and lightweight upper support frame mold to feet, adjusting to size and shape changes throughout your run. Also handy: the stay-seen reflective hits.
The big bounce

Like jumping on a trampoline, running in the Adidas Adizero Tempo Boost ($120; adidas.com)—with its midsole cushioning—adds spring to your step. Result: You can go farther without feeling it.
Miles of smiles

A tough-as-nails stability runner, the Under Armour Speedform Gemini ($130; amazon.com) effortlessly handles long-distance miles while maintaining a light-as-air feel.

Walk the line

Looking for an everyday strider? The Asics MetroLyte ($65; zappos.com) packs serious functional features—a breathable upper; a cushy, sweat-wicking sock liner; and a grippy rubber outsole—in a streamlined silhouette.

