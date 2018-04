Your pets may feel like members of your family, but that doesn't make them human. Foods and medications that are harmless to you—or even healthy for you—can actually be fatal for a dog or cat. Their bodies are different from ours, and while you probably know better than to let your furry friends near obviously harmful household chemicals and cleaners, the list doesn't stop there. Keep your pet safe by storing these other dangerous items out of their reach. If you suspect your pet has eaten something he shouldn't, contact your vet or poison control center immediately. "Don't wait it out; it can make the difference between life and death," says Karen "Doc" Halligan, doctor of veterinary medicine and chief veterinary officer for the Lucy Pet Foundation.