8 Vegetarian Sandwiches You'll Love

Be honest: How often do you eat your veggies? If you’re like most adults, you could probably stand to consume more of them. In a 2013 CDC report, 22.6% of adults confessed to eating vegetables less than once a day. However, the USDA recommends that adults up to age 50 have 2 ½ cups (women) or 3 cups (men) per day—and even more for those who exercise more than 30 minutes a day.



Boost your own veggie intake by starting with a sandwich makeover. You might think you need meat to complete those bread slices, but vegetables pack more vitamins and minerals to help your body stay strong. These eight tasty creations are proof enough.