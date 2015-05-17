11 of 13 Getty Images

Check your feet every day

Feet are particularly vulnerable because nerve-damage may cause numbness, so that it's easy to miss blisters, splinters, or small cuts. Poor blood circulation means such injuries are prone to infection and slow to heal, which can increase the risk for gangrene and other problems. "Diabetics need to check their feet every day before going to bed to see if there are any changes," says Dr. Norwood. There are some things you can do to prevent problems. Wash your feet daily in warm (not hot) water and never soak your feet. Afterwards, dry well between your toes (add talcum powder or cornstarch to speed drying). Then add a moisturizer or petroleum jelly to the tops and bottoms of your feet (though not between the toes). If there's an injury that's red and spreading or you know you generally don't heal well, see your doctor.