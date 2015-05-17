6 Cute Running Jackets for Spring

Ready for spring training? Protect yourself against the elements now that it's warm enough to run and work out outdoors again. See what stylish slickers we love to keep you dry, cool, and chic this season.
Advertisement
2 of 7Lisa Shin
Vest dressed
Two things we love about the Saucony Breeze Vest ($75; amazon.com): The extra length in back helps keep your derriére discreet, and the bold hue stands out in low-lit areas.
3 of 7Lisa Shin
Rain check
Cold, drizzly days are no match for the water-repellent, dual-layered Lolë Cloud Cape ($180; lolewomen.com). Stash essentials—keys, phone—in the oversize pockets.
Advertisement
4 of 7Lisa Shin
Budding interest
Tug the back drawcord on the blousy Adidas by Stella McCartney Studio Floral Jacket ($190; adidas.com) to cinch the waist—and show off your toned shape.
Advertisement
5 of 7Lisa Shin
White out
Pair the Puma Mesh Cover Up ($50; amazon.com) with a neon sports bra and you'll be serving up serious '80s style. Bonus: It's nice and airy, so you won't overheat when you sweat.
Advertisement
6 of 7Lisa Shin
Bright idea
Misty morning? Slip into the water-resistant Fila Sport Ombré Jacket ($55; kohls.com)—thumbholes keep your sleeves in place—before you dash out the door.
Advertisement
7 of 7Lisa Shin
Pretty tough
Featherlight yet unbelievably strong, the windproof New Balance Ultra Jacket ($125; amazon.com) protects you from sudden gusts. Also handy: There's a chest pocket.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.