6 Cute Running Jackets for Spring

Spring into action with one of these cute and cozy cover-ups.

More
Rozalynn S. Frazier
May 17, 2015
1 of 7 Getty Images

Editors' picks

Ready for spring training? Protect yourself against the elements now that it's warm enough to run and work out outdoors again. See what stylish slickers we love to keep you dry, cool, and chic this season.
Advertisement
2 of 7 Lisa Shin

Vest dressed

Two things we love about the Saucony Breeze Vest ($75; amazon.com): The extra length in back helps keep your derriére discreet, and the bold hue stands out in low-lit areas.

3 of 7 Lisa Shin

Rain check

Cold, drizzly days are no match for the water-repellent, dual-layered Lolë Cloud Cape ($180; lolewomen.com). Stash essentials—keys, phone—in the oversize pockets.
Advertisement
4 of 7 Lisa Shin

Budding interest

Tug the back drawcord on the blousy Adidas by Stella McCartney Studio Floral Jacket ($190; adidas.com) to cinch the waist—and show off your toned shape.
Advertisement
5 of 7 Lisa Shin

White out

Pair the Puma Mesh Cover Up ($50; amazon.com) with a neon sports bra and you'll be serving up serious '80s style. Bonus: It's nice and airy, so you won't overheat when you sweat.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Lisa Shin

Bright idea

Misty morning? Slip into the water-resistant Fila Sport Ombré Jacket ($55; kohls.com)—thumbholes keep your sleeves in place—before you dash out the door.
Advertisement
7 of 7 Lisa Shin

Pretty tough

Featherlight yet unbelievably strong, the windproof New Balance Ultra Jacket ($125; amazon.com) protects you from sudden gusts. Also handy: There's a chest pocket.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up