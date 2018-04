2 of 22 Getty Images

In your 30s...

Bridgit Nolan, MD, age 32, dermatologist in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla.

"Like most women my age, I'm trying to undo damage from my earlier years as well as improve my skin going forward. It's about using sunscreen and antioxidants to fight free radicals and prevent UV damage, while also focusing on moisturizing and brightening the skin so it's optimized to be radiant. Ultimately, healthy skin is beautiful skin."



Her favorite anti-ager

"Cream-based retinoids are more moisturizing than gels and easier for skin to tolerate. My personal preference is tretinoin, which seems to be the least irritating. I call it my youth serum. It's so great for promoting skin rejuvenation and improving the appearance of fine lines. As long as you're not pregnant or trying to get pregnant, I believe in using one of these."