7 Surprising Secrets To Eating Out Healthy

Hidden costs

Here's some food for thought: A typical restaurant meal contains more than 1,100 calories. If you're like the average American, you eat out five times a week—which could wreak havoc on your diet. But before you vow to brown-bag it forever, know that it doesn't have to be this way. Food economists and consumer behavior experts have been studying the habits of restaurant-goers to identify why some leave happily sated and others fall into a food coma. They've learned that menu choices may have as much to do with where you're sitting as what you're craving. A host of factors—from the room's lighting to the height of your table—can encourage you to make more nutritious decisions. Here's how to set yourself up to enjoy a waist-friendly meal to the fullest.