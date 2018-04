6 of 11 Getty Images

Benadryl

"Who knew?" uses: Gets you to sleep, controls nausea



How it works: This allergy medication's active ingredient, diphenhydramine, is an antihistamine, which means it inhibits the action of neuro-transmitters called histamines that can trigger symptoms like sneezing and itching. But histamines also play a role in regulating the body's circadian rhythms, helping to keep you alert during the day. So when your histamine levels drop, you start to feel sleepy. Charles Rocamboli, DO, an emergency physician in Los Angeles, has found that a dose of Benadryl works wonders for ER patients who are struggling to get some rest: "They end up sleeping for hours," he says. Benadryl also interferes with the histamines that deliver nausea signals to the brain—which explains why it's often recommended for motion sickness and morning sickness.



Fyi: The drug is not a long-term fix for insomnia. Your body can quickly build up tolerance, so the longer you take it, the less likely it will help you sleep. It also tends to have a hangover effect and may impair driving.