8 Diabetes-Friendly Pasta Recipes

If you have type 2 diabetes, you may have assumed that your pasta-eating days were over. Depending on your situation, that's not necessarily true. For some, bread and pasta can still be a part of a diabetes-friendly diet if you limit portions, follow the right recipes, and work them into the recommendations set by your dietitian. Talk to your doctor or dietitian about how your blood sugar may react after a pasta meal—the effect can be highly individual, so it's not a bad idea to test your blood sugar after eating to see how you react.
Advertisement
2 of 9Getty Images
Linguine With Pepper Sauce
The star of this dish is the sauce: Red bell peppers, olive oil, fresh garlic, basil, and balsamic vinegar are sautéed and then put into the blender together to create a sauce that's packed with vitamin C and fiber. Yum!
Ingredients: Olive oil, cooking spay, red bell pepper, garlic, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar, salt, black pepper, uncooked linguine
Your whole family will love this one-pan meal. (And if you're eating alone, it works great as leftovers.) Spaghetti is baked with a mixture of onions, garlic, tomatoes, and seasoning, and is topped with reduced-fat cheddar cheese. Chicken breast adds lean protein. Swap in whole-wheat spaghetti for an even healthier meal.
A 3-ounce serving of scallops sets you back just 95 calories and less than a gram of fat—and pumps you up with an impressive 17 grams of protein. Scallops are also a good source of vitamin B12, which plays a key role in brain and nervous system function. This recipe places them on a bed of spinach fettuccine.
Ingredients: Spinach fettuccine, sea scallops, ground black pepper, cooking spray, extra virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard, fresh basil, salt, dry white wine or low-sodium chicken broth, green onion, fresh parsley
Yes, bacon is high in saturated fat, which is a no-no for people managing type 2 diabetes. But when you use bacon as a garnish rather than the main event, it can add rich flavor to your dish. Swap in turkey bacon for a leaner option. You may also choose to cut some of the pasta and bulk up the meal with more veggies; spinach and broccoli would pair well with the tomatoes.
Capers and dry vermouth give a tangy twist to this pasta recipe. And you won't feel hungry after polishing off your pasta—scallops provide nearly 36 grams of belly-filling protein per serving. Up the fiber and protein even more by using whole-wheat pasta.
Ingredients: Olive oil, butter, cooking spray, sea scallops, capers, salt, ground black pepper, dry vermouth or dry white wine, hot cooked vermicelli, fresh basil
A typical lasagna recipe is a mess of saturated fat and carbs, but this lightened-up dish features a game-changing ingredient: black beans. The beans add fiber and protein and help balance out the Monterey Jack and ricotta cheeses.
Ingredients: Uncooked lasagna noodles, reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese, part-skin ricotta cheese, green chiles, chili powder, salt, black beans, salsa, cilantro sprigs