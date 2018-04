1 of 16 Getty Images

Veggie benefits

When you have type 2 diabetes, a healthy diet is key to controlling your blood sugar, preventing heart problems, and keeping your weight in check. One way to make your diet more diabetes-friendly is to reduce the amount of saturated fat you eat. Saturated fats occur mainly in animal products, especially beef. It's fine for people with type 2 diabetes to eat lean meats, but if you do want to cut back, these vegetarian recipes are so delicious that you won't even miss the meat. Just be sure to stick to the portion sizes that meet the calorie, carb, sodium, and fat recommendations from your doctor, diabetes educator, or dietitian.