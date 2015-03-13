Beans may get a bad rap for making people gassy, but that's no reason to cut them out of your diet. Experts recommend you consume up to 3 cups of the legumes a week—because they are so good for your health. And the more you eat, the less likely you are to have tummy trouble. "People who eat beans on a consistent basis experience less gas and bloating than people who consume them less often," says Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor and author of Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches with Real Food, Real Fast ($20; amazon.com). You have so many varieties to choose from—black beans, navy beans, and kidney beans to name a few. Read on to find out why they're so good for your health, and delicious new ways to make them.