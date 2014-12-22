I'm sure by now you've heard just how great planks are for flattening your belly, not to mention toning your entire body. The reason they work well: Holding a plank requires the transverse abdominis muscle (the deepest layer of abs) to rapidly fire. Plus, the pose engages other areas, like your arms, shoulders, back and legs. But when your body gets used to an exercise, it's important to switch it up. Here, new spins that will challenge you even more. Now plank on!