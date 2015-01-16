1 of 6 Nathaniel Welch

Get firm in a flash

As a working single mom (I have a teenager and a toddler), I'm trying to take care of myself while balancing my career, family and friends. When the calendar is jam-packed, I know it's tempting to push exercise to the back burner. And while I may not always feel like working out, I recognize how much exercise benefits my health and overall life, so I make it happen. To help you squeeze fitness into your crazy days, I've come up with a super-effective 10-minute head-to-toe toner. Use the moves on the next page to achieve the body you want in the time you have.