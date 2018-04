Northwestern University researchers found that late sleepers consumed about 250 more calories a day and had a higher BMI than early birds. "When you absorb calories at night, if your body doesn't have a need for them because you aren't active the surplus calories are sent to fat cells," Sass explains. "To keep my clients from eating after dinner, I have them figure out what it is they're really looking for when they eat at night—are they bored, stressed or lonely?—then I ask them to keep a journal of what they're feeling when they crave food. One client said he ate at night as a stress reliever; now he plays guitar instead. Others get involved in meet-up groups—for example, going for a walk with a neighbor when they're tempted to eat mindlessly. You want to find anything you can look forward to other than munching." If you can't resist a nighttime nibble, make it a planned one. McDaniel's sweet-salty go-to snack : a 100-calorie bag of popcorn, dusted with cinnamon sugar.