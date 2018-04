The "nutrition facts" box on food packages should soon become easier to understand, thanks to a makeover first proposed by the Food and Drug Administration in February. Under the new guidelines, serving sizes will be more straightforward, calorie counts highlighted more prominently, and "daily values" for nutrients will be revised.Some food companies have spoken out against part of the proposal that would require "added sugars" to be included on nutrition labels, but a Change.org petition submitted by the American Heart Association in November showed that public support for the measure is still strong.It's not yet clear if or when these measures will be put into place, but one major food-label change did happen in 2014: Beginning in August, foods can only be labeled gluten-free if they truly are free of gluten —a major win for anyone with celiac disease or gluten intolerance.