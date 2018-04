If the theme song for every diet you've tried would be "I Can't Get No Satisfaction," you should keep reading. "One of the biggest challenges when you're trying to lose weight is combating hunger and the desire to eat," says Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, and Health's contributing nutrition editor. The simple solution: eat filling foods that stick with you. "Foods that contain fiber, protein, and plant-based fat tend to be the most satiating," Sass says. These nutrients slow down digestion and the absorption of nutrients, a process that helps you feel physically full for longer, and also means no blood sugar or insulin spikes.While you might find some of the research that follows surprising, there are no magic potions or super bars on this list. They're all nutrient-rich whole foods, which a recent study revealed increase calorie burning by roughly 50% compared to processed foods, adds Sass. Eating less without feeling like you're on a diet and burning more calories? We'll take it.