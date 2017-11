For some folks, family explosions are more the rule than the exception—why else would Home for the Holidays be such an enduring box-office hit? But a tension-filled home will only exacerbate any stress you're already feeling.



Holiday stress solution: You can't control how your relatives behave, but there are things you can do to minimize the odds of open conflict. One of them is to put away slights from years ago, even if they still sting. And be sensitive to another person's hot buttons. If you have a cousin who is unhappy with her work situation, for instance, then best not to bring up that year-end bonus that just padded your paycheck, advises Goldberg. And learn from past experiences so you don't invite new slights. If Uncle Albert is usually drunk and belligerent by 10 pm, make sure you're long gone by then.