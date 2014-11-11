Get Glam Makeup in 10 Minutes

You want to look great. You don't want to fuss. So there's this: makeup that takes 10 minutes, max.
November 11, 2014
Quick fix
With your crazy busy schedule, it's difficult to take time to make breakfast, let alone make over your face. However, we've come up with some fast and easy makeup tips that are also undeniably stunning. Go for the drama of a bold lip or the sweetness of dewey skin in under 10 minutes.
For a sophisticated look
Red lipstick is a holiday-party staple, but there's a new twist this season: wine-kissed lips. First, rub a damp washcloth over your lips to gently exfoliate (flakes show up more with darker lip colors). Next, pat on a long-wearing lipstick, says Los Angeles makeup artist Sage Maitri: "Swiping straight from a tube gives an effect that's vampy, not soft." Blot and repeat, then apply a clear lip balm for a hint of shine. With statement lips, you want to keep your other makeup simple: Fill in brows, if needed, and apply a couple of coats of mascara.
Pro picks: Aerin Rose Balm lipstick in Wild Lilac, ($30; nordstrom.com). Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede lipstick in Wardrobe, ($10; target.com). MAC Cosmetics Heirloom Mix lipstick in Tribalist, ($18; maccosmetics.com).
For a romantic look
Few things are prettier against a wintry backdrop than glistening pastels—so you'll look amazing while dashing through the snow to your next shindig (even if you're not in a one-horse open sleigh). Go for a shadow with a bit of shimmer in a cream formula; it sinks right into skin and gives that ethereal quality. Concentrate color on your lids, from lash line to crease, then dab a bit on the corners for a bright-eyed effect, suggests Gilbert Soliz, a Sephora pro makeup artist in New York City. A frosted pink or purple looks pretty on all skin tones. If you're color-shy, try soft gray or white. Just avoid blue until things thaw—it's too Frozen. Finish with mascara and pinky-nude cheeks and lips.
Pro picks: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear cream shadow stick in Golden Pink, ($28; amazon.com). DiorShow Fusion Mono eye shadow in Lune 001, ($31; amazon.com). Maybelline New York Eye Studio Color Tattoo 24HR Metal Cream Gel shadow in Silver Strike, ($7; amazon.com).
For a dramatic look
This season's after-hours eye is high on shine—on your lash line. "Liner with a hint of glint is a quick way to add drama," says Los Angeles celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles. Pick up a metallic emerald green, eggplant or bronze pencil, which glides right on. Draw a thick line of color along your upper lash line, from the inner to outer corner of your eye. Then go over it, extending the tip up and out past your lashes. For added impact, smudge silver or gold liner into your lower lash line, recommends New York City celebrity makeup artist Annamarie Tendler. No need for shadow with eyes this twinkly! Add two coats of mascara and your usual blush, plus a neutral lip color.
Pro picks: Rimmel London Exaggerate waterproof eye definer in Emerald Sparkle, ($6; ulta.com). Anastasia Beverly Hills Metallic Luster liner in Liquid Silver, ($18; anastasiabeverlyhills.com). L'Oréal Paris Silkissime eyeliner by Infallible in Gold, ($9; ulta.com).
For a natural look
It's all about extra-radiant skin. Maybe you've lost some of your usual warm color with the cold, but it's nothing a little makeup can't fix. Start with a glow-getting foundation (look for "luminous" on the label). Then reach for a bright pink cream blush. Swirl a bit on the back of your hand to warm it up so it'll melt right in, then tap it on the apples of cheeks. "The effect should mimic the wind-chilled flush you get from being outdoors," says New York City celebrity makeup artist Matin Maulawizada. Finish by brushing highlighter onto the top of your cheek-bones, where light hits. Stay low-key with a coat of mascara on top lashes and rosy lip gloss and people will think you woke up this gorgeous.
Pro picks: Chanel Camélia De Plumes highlighting powder, ($72; macys.com). Givenchy Pop-Up Jelly blush, ($37; sephora.com).
Optional: Primer
You could use it the usual way—as a base to help the rest of your makeup stay put—but dabbing it over your finished face will provide a soft-focus effect (helpful for those party photos sure to crop up on Facebook).
Optional: Lip liner
Applied correctly, it can make lips seem fuller and even younger—and prevent color from bleeding. Pick a shade the same as your lipstick, trace the outline of your mouth and blend in with a thin lip brush.
Optional: Faux lashes
They make eyes look bigger and brighter. Snip a lash strip in half for easy application, then squeeze on a thin line of glue. Using tweezers, adhere to the outer edge of the lash line and pinch into place.