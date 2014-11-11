Get Glam Makeup in 10 Minutes

Few things are prettier against a wintry backdrop than glistening pastels—so you'll look amazing while dashing through the snow to your next shindig (even if you're not in a one-horse open sleigh). Go for a shadow with a bit of shimmer in a cream formula; it sinks right into skin and gives that ethereal quality. Concentrate color on your lids, from lash line to crease, then dab a bit on the corners for a bright-eyed effect, suggests Gilbert Soliz, a Sephora pro makeup artist in New York City. A frosted pink or purple looks pretty on all skin tones. If you're color-shy, try soft gray or white. Just avoid blue until things thaw—it's too Frozen. Finish with mascara and pinky-nude cheeks and lips.



Pro picks: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear cream shadow stick in Golden Pink, ($28; amazon.com). DiorShow Fusion Mono eye shadow in Lune 001, ($31; amazon.com). Maybelline New York Eye Studio Color Tattoo 24HR Metal Cream Gel shadow in Silver Strike, ($7; amazon.com).