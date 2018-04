Get Glam Makeup in 10 Minutes

It's all about extra-radiant skin . Maybe you've lost some of your usual warm color with the cold, but it's nothing a little makeup can't fix. Start with a glow-getting foundation (look for "luminous" on the label). Then reach for a bright pink cream blush. Swirl a bit on the back of your hand to warm it up so it'll melt right in, then tap it on the apples of cheeks. "The effect should mimic the wind-chilled flush you get from being outdoors," says New York City celebrity makeup artist Matin Maulawizada. Finish by brushing highlighter onto the top of your cheek-bones, where light hits. Stay low-key with a coat of mascara on top lashes and rosy lip gloss and people will think you woke up this gorgeous.Chanel Camélia De Plumes highlighting powder, ($72; macys.com ). Givenchy Pop-Up Jelly blush, ($37; sephora.com ).