15-Minute Workout: Get Total-Body Toned

4 of 7 Nathaniel Welch

Knee touch and arabesque extension

Start on all fours, left knee facing in and left foot lifted and facing out, a 3-pound weight in right hand. Lower right forearm to the ground, palm faceup (A). Rotate left hip to extend left leg back as you extend right arm so palm faces down and hand punches straight out (B). Do 30 reps.



This move really challenges your balance.